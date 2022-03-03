$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will report sales of $382.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.07 million. HubSpot reported sales of $281.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $759.96.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $534.00 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.21.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

