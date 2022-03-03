$504.08 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to report $504.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.61 million and the highest is $559.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $486.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.15 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,742,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

