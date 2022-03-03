$51.71 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $51.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the lowest is $51.44 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $42.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $205.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.61 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 66,769 shares of company stock worth $533,362. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $552.33 million, a PE ratio of -388.50 and a beta of 2.07. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

