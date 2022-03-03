$634.10 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce $634.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.76 million. Teleflex reported sales of $633.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 29.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $340.12 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

