$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) to report $7.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $6.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $30.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $31.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $585.78 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $600.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.