$83.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post $83.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $261.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $342.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

