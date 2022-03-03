$9.08 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.94 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $235.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $237.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.