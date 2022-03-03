9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMTR. State Street Corp bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,930 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NMTR opened at $0.55 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

