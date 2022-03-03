96,519 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,552,992. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

