AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano Acquires 20,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,601. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $9,244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

