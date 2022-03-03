Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.
About Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)
Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.
