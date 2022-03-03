ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) COO Sells $793,764.90 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $830.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.00. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

