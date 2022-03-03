Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Issues Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.