Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.09

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 710558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

