AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Down 1%

Shares of AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 54,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 21,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

