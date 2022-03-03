Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.20

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

