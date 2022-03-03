Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,258,767 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20.
About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)
Featured Articles
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.