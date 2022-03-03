Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Down 2.9%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

