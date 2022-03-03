Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.95

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2359936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

