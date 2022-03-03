Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.95

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 2359936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.38.
Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.
About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
