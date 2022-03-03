alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.77

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.77 ($17.72) and last traded at €15.50 ($17.42), with a volume of 162042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.56 ($17.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.21).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.