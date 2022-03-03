Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Alta Equipment Group worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,257,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,918,000 after buying an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

ALTG stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 351,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,869. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

