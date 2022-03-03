AMATEN One Day Volume Hits $140.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, AMATEN has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $445,892.28 and approximately $140.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

