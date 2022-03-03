American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 15,778 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

