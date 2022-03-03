American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Buys $107,720.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Scott Culbreth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,305. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $958.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in American Woodmark by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

