AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.14

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMS in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 1.59.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ams AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

