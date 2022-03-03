Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amyris by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 346,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amyris by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 455,127 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

