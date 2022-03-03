Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.