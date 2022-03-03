Analysts Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.87 EPS

Brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $2.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.83%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

