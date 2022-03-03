Analysts Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Announce $2.87 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $2.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $12.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM stock opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.83%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.