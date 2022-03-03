Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $209.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.50 million and the lowest is $205.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $146.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $873.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $932.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $993.08 million, with estimates ranging from $883.33 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after buying an additional 500,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

