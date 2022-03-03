Analyzing Forward Industries (FORD) and Its Competitors

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Forward Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries’ rivals have a beta of 2.15, indicating that their average stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Forward Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries Competitors 115 654 774 39 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.02%. Given Forward Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -1.21% -6.66% -2.54% Forward Industries Competitors 4.55% 2.47% 4.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $39.02 million $520,000.00 -32.60 Forward Industries Competitors $2.40 billion $157.88 million 22.47

Forward Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forward Industries rivals beat Forward Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture and a variety of other products through agreements with various retailers, both in stores and through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

