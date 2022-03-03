Analyzing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.50% 7.95% 6.84% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

32.1% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.01 million 5.87 $4.12 million $0.16 40.38 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 16.35 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Park City Group and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

