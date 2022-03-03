Angi (ANGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) recently:

2/21/2022 – Angi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

2/17/2022 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $15.00.

2/17/2022 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $7.00.

1/12/2022 – Angi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.79. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

