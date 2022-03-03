Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.50

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 515013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,635.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

