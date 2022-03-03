AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.15

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 143.15 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 92.75 ($1.24). AO World shares last traded at GBX 94.55 ($1.27), with a volume of 950,853 shares changing hands.

AO has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 170 ($2.28) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.15.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

