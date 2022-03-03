ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.40 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $32.40 million and $646,133.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,557.79 or 1.00249397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026228 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 100,595,052 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

