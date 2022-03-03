Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33). 163,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 414,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.35 ($0.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.89) price target on shares of Appreciate Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The firm has a market cap of £45.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

In other Appreciate Group news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,442.64).

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

