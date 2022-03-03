APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU) Short Interest Down 63.3% in February

APx Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APx Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get APx Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $504,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.