Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,197,781 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.40 million and a PE ratio of -48.00.
Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)
