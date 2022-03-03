Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.75

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,197,781 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.40 million and a PE ratio of -48.00.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

