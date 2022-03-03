Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.47. 9,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,774. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

