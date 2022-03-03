Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 586,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.