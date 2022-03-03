Atlas Protocol Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $834,840.00 and $323,830.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

