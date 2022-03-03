Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.84. Augusta Gold shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

