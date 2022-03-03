Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.14

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as low as $18.70. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 169,643 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

