Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 22,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 85,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

The company has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

In other Axcella Health news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

