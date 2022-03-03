Axe Hits 1-Day Volume of $47,197.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Axe has a market cap of $40,131.13 and $47,197.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars.

