BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.50.
OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $38.82 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.
About BAE Systems (Get Rating)
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
