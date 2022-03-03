Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $187.75

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187.75 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 167.60 ($2.25). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 561,328 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £538.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($12,276.94).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

