Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.38.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $264.69 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average of $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

