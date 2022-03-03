Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.05. Barloworld shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRRAY. Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Barloworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

