Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Beam Global worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

BEEM opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

